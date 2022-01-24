Balasore: The Haryana cops who had reached Odisha for an investigation got into a heated up argument with locals, and pointed guns at them as well as a journalist who questioned them over the matter. The incident was captured on a phone camera by the locals in protest of the unruly behavior by the police officers.

Two cops from the Haryana police department had reportedly reached the Sathi village of Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore to investigate a loot case involving Rs 70 lakh. They also wanted to apprehend one minor boy, in relation to the case. Villagers tried to convince the police of the boy's innocence and in the process, allegedly started protesting and attacking the cops at Khantapada police station.

In retaliation, the cops reportedly pulled out a gun at the villagers as well as the journalists who had arrived at the police station to get details on the matter. The locals got enraged at the manhandling and staged a protest in favour of the journalists who were threatened for supposedly doing their work.

This led to a tense atmosphere at the Khantapada police station until SDPO Padarbinda Tripathy reached the station and pacified both sides. As confirmed by the sources, the steam was let off after some apologies were exchanged between the involved parties.

Also read: Five-year-old girl raped in Puri, in critical condition at Cuttack hospital