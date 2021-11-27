New Delhi: Days ahead of the Congress party's mega rally to raise the issue of inflation, Haryana Congress leaders held a meeting on Saturday to prepare a roadmap for the event.

The meeting was chaired by Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal along with state chief Kumari Selja and Legislative Party leader Bhupinder Hooda. Haryana Congress MLAs and ex-MLAs were present in the meeting.

To mark a protest against inflation, the Congress party has decided to hold a mega rally on December 12 in Delhi. The protest campaign "Mehangayi Hatao Rally" will be addressed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi.

"In the meeting, responsibilities were given to the state leaders. Both Bhupinder Hooda and Kumari Selja are entrusted to bring the highest participation in the mega rally to make it successful," Bansal told the media.

"We have put a self-target. No pressure has been imposed on the leaders. All of them have told how many supporters they can bring to the rally and I'm extremely happy that a large gathering will be present there from Haryana," Kumari Selja said.

According to the sources, Congress has targeted to bring 60,000 supporters to the rally. Apart from Haryana, party supporters from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also going to participate.

Talking about the farmers' protest Selja said Congress is in support of their demand for a legislative guarantee of MSP.

When asked about the farmers' reluctance to end their protest until the three laws are formally repealed, she said: "This government needs to think why there is so much lack of confidence between the farmers and Government."