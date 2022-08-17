Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the Commonwealth medalists from the state to train budding athletes in the state to help them excel in their respective sports. Khattar was speaking at an event at Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram, to felicitate the Commonwealth medalists from Haryana. Haryana topped the medals tally among the states by winning 20 medals of the country's tally of 60.

The CM appealed to the players to guide and inspire new talent. He said that Haryana government is trying its best in making India a leader in the field of sports in the world. The budget in the sports sector has been doubled to Rs 526 crore. He said that the state is moving ahead in sports as well as other developmental aspects. The Haryana government is providing a sports friendly environment to the players by strengthening the infrastructural development and this is the reason that the players of Haryana are increasing the value of the country in international sports.

Cash prizes worth Rs 1 crore 50 lakh were given to each gold medalist, Rs 75 lakh to the silver medalist and Rs 50 lakh to the bronze medalist with the total cash prizes amounting to Rs 25 crore 80 lakh. Athletes ending up fourth were given an amount of Rs 15 lakh. Besides, an amount of Rs 7.50 lakh was also given to the players participating in the Commonwealth Games.

Pertinently, Sudhir of Haryana's district Sonipat has won gold medal in Para Power Lifting game. Sudhir is the first Indian to win a gold medal in Para Powerlifting. Similarly, Haryana has won 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medals in Boxing, 6 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze medals in Wrestling and 1 Bronze medal in Athletics. Indian women's hockey team which won bronze medal in CWG 2022 mostly comprises women from Haryana with 9 women from the state in the team including captain Savita Poonia, who hails from Sirsa.

