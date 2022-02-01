Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Haldwani on Tuesday to seek votes in favor of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Joginder Pal Singh Rautela. Khattar, during his address, slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh calling him an economist who had "no knowledge of making good policies for the economy of the country". "He could be an expert on statistics but had no command over them," he said.

Khattar said that the former Prime Minister was "controlled through remote control and someone like that could not give good results". "On the contrary, the change Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the last eight years through his work and policies beats the work Congress did in its long rule," he said.

Khattar claimed that at the time of independence, Mahatma Gandhi had "called for disbanding Congress but the party is still ruling in the same way". Khattar highlighted the achievements of the Haryana government and said that if the BJP government is formed in Uttarakhand, "there will be development like Haryana". He also launched the theme song for the BJP election campaign. Khattar, in his address, said that the "double engine government is developing Uttarakhand and Haryana as well as other states thus there is a need to elect the BJP government again".

