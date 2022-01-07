Chandigarh: Lashing out at his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanded that the government in Punjab be dismissed and President's rule be imposed.

He accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order in Punjab adding that the security breach of the Prime Minister was clear evidence of it.

"We submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting President to take strict action against Punjab government," Khattar later told reporters.

The memorandum mentioned how Prime Minister's convoy was blocked for several minutes in Ferozepur by some "Congress goons" who were holding protests there.

"We are the world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in the state is totally unacceptable, Khattar said.

"I have made an appeal to the President that Punjab government should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed under which forthcoming assembly polls in the state should be held.

"In the upcoming polls, political leaders of various parties will campaign and Prime Minister will also visit the state again, and it appears that the incumbent regime in Punjab will be unable to ensure law and order," he said.

"Why arrangement for an alternative route was not made? The state government gave clearance, but road was also blocked by protesters, to say that administration did not know about this is hard to believe," he said, adding the incident smacks of conspiracy.

Khattar said he heard police also provoke protesters.

Khattar said law and order responsibility lies with the state government and the Channi dispensation had utterly failed in this.

"If Punjab government says there was no lapse, then why did they form a probe committee? he asked.

Khattar alleged that the Punjab government knew that weather was inclement for the last couple of days and road route may have to be used for Prime Minister's travel.

He said Channi looked uneasy during the inauguration of projects in Ferozepur which was done via video conference and attended by both CMs.

Khattar said even Congress leaders are in a Catch-22 situation whether to condemn the security lapse or not. Still, some Congress leaders have condemned the incident, he said.

He also termed Modi the most popular prime minister of the country till date. He said Modi took bold decisions which his predecessors feared to touch.

No one was ready to touch Article 370 in J&K and he took a big decision to scrap it. Way for construction of Ram Temple was cleared during his regime, Khattar said.

He also said decisions like the Citizenship Amendment Act were taken in the nation's interest.

(With agency inputs)