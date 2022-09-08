Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Home Minister Anil Vij, held a meeting with senior police officers here on Thursday to review the law-and-order situation in the state. Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal and other senior officers of the Haryana Police attended the meeting.

Instructing the officers to take stricter actions against organised crime and tighten the noose on criminals, Khattar said creating a safe environment for people is a top priority for his government. Keeping incidents of crime under check and a sound law-and-order scenario will give an impetus to the state's progress, an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Highlighting his government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, Khattar said the police officers posted in the field should focus on preparing and implementing effective strategies against gangsters, miscreants and drug peddlers. "Police should scrupulously perform their duty without any pressure, only guided by law and public interest, so as to instill a fear of law among criminals and a sense of security among law-abiding citizens," he added.

Taking stock of the prevailing cyber-crime situation, Khattar said with the passage of time, the modus operandi of criminals has also changed. There have been a number of complaints related to cybercrime, he pointed out and directed the DGP to strengthen the cyber infrastructure to deal with such offences. Khattar also said the field police units and the state Narcotics Control Bureau are working together to effectively deal with drug peddlers. (PTI)