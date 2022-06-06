Mansa: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala after offering heartfelt condolences to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, spoke to reporters and said that Sidhu left this world, but "put onus on people of Punjab and youth to fulfil his dreams".

After the completion of the ritual on June 8, a special complaint will be filed in Sidhu Moosewala's matter and Haryana police will look into the issue separately, said Chautala, adding, "Sidhu's father told me that he will need an audience with Union government once more to press for CBI investigation in the matter as as well as stringent action against the culprits."

Speaking further about Sidhu Moose Wala, Dushyant said, "Sidhu was the admirer of Haryana. He loved people of Haryana. Sidhu was associated with singing, hence, a music school will be set up in his memory. This will be the right tributes for Sidhu. Besides, a memorial park will also be developed in his honour."

