Haryana CMO confirms cabinet expansion; swearing-in at 4pm tomorrow
Chandigarh: The Haryana cabinet expansion would take place on Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister's Office confirmed. New ministers of the state cabinet are expected to take oath at 4 pm, according to CMO.
"Haryana cabinet will be expanded on December 28, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4pm," the Haryana CMO tweeted.
हरियाणा मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार 28 दिसंबर, 2021 को किया जाएगा। शाम 4 बजे हरियाणा राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा।— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) December 27, 2021
As per sources Kamla Gupta, Surendra Babli are likely to take oath.
Presently the state has 8 Council of Ministers and four Ministers of State. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers.
