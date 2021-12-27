Chandigarh: The Haryana cabinet expansion would take place on Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister's Office confirmed. New ministers of the state cabinet are expected to take oath at 4 pm, according to CMO.

"Haryana cabinet will be expanded on December 28, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4pm," the Haryana CMO tweeted.

As per sources Kamla Gupta, Surendra Babli are likely to take oath.

Presently the state has 8 Council of Ministers and four Ministers of State. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers.