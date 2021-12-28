Chandigarh: Kamal Gupta from BJP and Devender Singh Babli from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) took oath as ministers in Haryana as the cabinet was expanded today. This is the second expansion of the cabinet in Haryana under the chief-ministership of Manohar Lal Khattar.

The oath was administered by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala were present at the occasion. With this expansion, the total strength of the Haryana cabinet has gone up to 14, which is the maximum limit for the state.

Earlier on Monday, the Haryana Chief Minister's Office had announced that the cabinet expansion would take place on Tuesday evening at 4 pm. After the cabinet expansion, the BJP has 10 ministers, including the CM, and JJP will have three ministers including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala while Ranjit Singh Chautala is the lone Independent MLA inducted as a minister.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly elections in 2019. The BJP formed the government in the state with the support of the JJP lawmakers and Independent MLAs.