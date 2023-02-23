Chandigarh: The Haryana budget on Thursday proposed to raise allocation of funds by 10 times for the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore. The aayog is engaged in the protection and caring of stray cattle at 'gaushalas' (cow shelters).

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who presented the state budget for 2023-24 in the state assembly, said there are 632 gaushalas registered with the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog in the state, which are housing around 4.60 lakh stray cattle. I propose to enhance the financial assistance to gaushalas housing stray cattle appropriately so that the 'gaumata' in the gaushalas housing are cared and protected, said Khattar in the House.

The provision for the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog is proposed to be increased to Rs 400 crore in 2023-24 from the present allocation of Rs 40 crore, he said. Khattar said gram panchayat land will be made available with the concurrence of the gram panchayats for new gaushalas registered with the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog.

The gaushalas will be linked to the 'Gobar Dhan' scheme under which biogas plants will be constructed in every district, he said. I hope that with these two measures, we will ensure the care and protection of stray cows while also eliminating the occurrence of accidents being caused by stray cattle on the roads, said Khattar. (PTI)