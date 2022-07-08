Gurugram: The BJP on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell in-charge amid calls for his arrest over an old tweet allegedly against Islam. A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online. The tweet reportedly mentions Muhammad Paigambar -- the Arab religious -- in a bad light, thereby insulting the religious sentiments of the Islamic masses.

Reacting to the matter, the Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV took to Twitter and questioned why Yadav has not been arrested yet. "In a sea of ​​'Fringe Elements', BJP has fired another one of its Fringe Elements. @beingarun28 was 'discharged'. But instead of staging this drama, will people like these be ever arrested?" his tweet in Hindi said. Emphasizing the demand for Yadav's arrest, the leader also trended the hashtag #ArrestArunYadav.

Meanwhile, comparing the matter with the recent arrest of journalist Mohammed Zubair, the president of the Tipu Sultan Party Shaikh Sadeque also took to Twitter, demanding Yadav's arrest from the Haryana Police. "Hello @DGPHaryana @DelhiPolice If Zubair can be arrested for his 2018 tweet, then why not Arun Yadav?" he tweeted. (With Agency Inputs)