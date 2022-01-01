Bhiwani (Haryana): One person was killed while at least 10 others are missing following a landslide in a mining zone in Dadam village of Bhiwani district in Haryana on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 8 am when huge rocks and boulders came rolling down trapping several under the debris. As per the initial details, one person was confirmed dead while at least 10 others are still trapped underneath.

Six dumpers, excavators and earth movers came under the debris of the landslide, local sources told ETV Bharat.

Satbir Ratera, chairman of Khanak Dadam Crushers' Association, said that no excavation work was going on at the time of the incident.

The relief and rescue operation has begun at the site and search is going to rescue the trapped persons, he said.

"It is not possible to say how many persons have been trapped under the boulders. Reporters and other people have been prevented from going to the site," said Ratera.