New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at over a dozen places in Karnataka in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, an official said. The searches were conducted at 13 locations in Shivamogga district at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Harsha (28), alias Hindu Harsha, an active member of the Bajrang Dal, was stabbed to death on February 20 due to his involvement in Gau Raksha' related activities. The case was initially registered by Doddapete police station of Shivamogga district on February 21 and later re-registered by the NIA on March 23 after the agency took over the investigation. Ten people have so far been arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the case. (PTI)