Dehradun: The counting of votes of Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 has begun while Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat along with his wife Renuka Rawat offered prayers as the election outcome will decide the direction of his political career.

Congress leader Harish Rawat has said after the election that either he will become the Chief Minister or will sit at home. Congress veteran's statement fired the debate regarding the chief ministerial face of Congress in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat wrote on Twitter, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namo Namah, Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya, Om Narayanaya Vidmahe, Vasudevaya Dhimahi, Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat. I bow to my Ishta Devta, Kuldevata and all the Gods and Goddesses. May Lord Vishnu shower his blessings on all of us. Om Namah Shivay Jai Maa Bhagwati, Jai Sai Baba."

Amid the counting of votes, the district administration has made elaborate preparations along with paramilitary forces and companies of armed forces have been deployed at the counting centres. A large number of police officers and jawans have been put on patrol. A 100-metre circle around the counting building complex has been marked as a pedestrian zone. Among media persons, pass holders have been given permission to carry cameras.