Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat Friday took a jibe at BJP saying that Congress party had "shaken the foundation of communal banyan tree" of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The fall of Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is for sure," said Rawat.

Rawat was supposed to go to Punjab for campaigning, but his plan was shelved since he had to go to Dehradun on a short notice. "I was expected to address 2-3 meetings for Congress candidates in Punjab, which I will address later on," said Rawat, adding, "We are going to form governments in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The Congress has shaken the communal banyan tree of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The fall of the Yogi government is for sure in Uttar Pradesh. How much coming in Congress' kitty--time will tell. But in UP, Yogi government is not coming to power."

On post election bickering in Uttarakhand BJP, Rawat, said, "The shaken morale of BJP candidates and its MLAs speaks volumes. Hence, they are trading charges against each other. But, Congress is forming government in four states and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is nowhere in the scene."