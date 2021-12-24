New Delhi: Congress party, on Friday, announced that it will go into polls for Uttarakhand under the leadership of Harish Rawat, former Chief Minister.

This decision was taken after a two and an half hours long meeting that took place at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in which the state leadership including party's Uttarakhand incharge Devendra Yadav, CLP Pritam Singh, PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal, MP Pradeep Tamta and leader Yashpal Arya had participated, along with Harish Rawat.

The meeting was being called after Rawat expressed his anguish through a series of tweets alleging "non-cooperation" on behalf of the organization level.



While speaking to the media after the meeting, Rawat said, "As the head of the campaign committee, I would lead the campaign. All will have to provide utmost cooperation."

However, the party has made it clear that Rawat will not be portrayed as a Chief Minister face before the Assembly polls. If the party will come to power, the decision of choosing CM will be taken at the CLP meet, following that Congress president will take the final call.



When asked if he is satisfied with the decision, Rawat replied to ETV Bharat, "Party has given its instructions and all of us have to cooperate with each other as it has been instructed by the party high command. Whatever issues I had, that will be resolved by the party. I've been told to lead the party's campaign and to keep calm."



On Wednesday, Rawat had posted a series of tweets, "Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role."

He further added, "I have been thinking... Harish Rawat, it's gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest. Then there is a voice in the head that quietly says I am neither weak nor will run from challenges. I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way."