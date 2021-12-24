Dehradun: Before the boiling down of Harish Rawat tweet crisis, another row has kicked up in the Uttarakhand Congress on Friday.

Supporters of Harish Rawat have allegedly assaulted Rajendra Shah, the supporter of Pritam Singh, at the Congress Bhawan. Shah has lodged a complaint before the state in-charge Devendra Yadav.

"On Friday morning, some supporters of Rawat came to the party office and roughed me up. But, the fact is I didn't say anything wrong against Rawat," said Shah.

Rajendra Shah has accused Harish Rawat of making 'wrong statement', which led to the controversy.

