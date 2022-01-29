Haldwani: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Congress candidate from Lalkuan assembly seat Harish Rawat in an attack on Uttarakhand CM Puskar Singh Dhami, said he will prove Dhami wrong by winning the elections.

The senior Congress leader Rawat was on a door-to-door campaign in the Lalkuan assembly seat under the Nainital district had a special interaction with ETV Bharat.

Earlier in the attack over Rawat former CM Vijay Bahuguna had taunted Harish Rawat for contesting from Lalkuan and had said, "Harish Rawat had lost two seats in the 2017 elections, which was the first time in the history of any Chief Minister. For Harish Rawat, the Lalkuan assembly seat will prove to be the 'well of his political death."

"Will make two four Dhami's old, before getting old" : Harish Rawat political jibe over Uttarakhand CM

Reacting to Bahuguna's statement Rawat said, "I am getting the blessings of the people of Lalkuan and I will convert this 'death well' of Lalkuan into 'Amrit Kund' and will shed the Ganges of development here."

Answering a question on external versus internal candidates tossed up by BJP, he said that he is a resident of Uttarakhand and the people of Lalkuan are like his family. The BJP people are scared of him and that's why making such nasty statements.

Harish Rawat took out a padayatra during his public relations campaign in the Bindukhata areas of the Lalkuan assembly constituency throughout the day.

