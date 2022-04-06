Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat is still regretting his loss in the recent Assembly Elections in the state, or so says his recent Facebook post in which he has talked about how newspapers have lost interest in him.

In the elaborate Facebook post on Tuesday, Rawat spoke about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra operated through Pithoragarh-Lipulekh. "This is the third year we are hearing nothing about the operation of Mansarovar Yatra. It was understood for 2 years that the journey could not be operated due to Corona infection, but this time also nothing is heard about the operation of the journey (sic)," read a part of his post.

"Ever since the journey from Sikkim to Kailash Mansarovar started, a constant lobby has been trying to abandon this travel route operated by Kumaon Mandal. Even China doesn't want this trip to operate. Because China is behind Nepal in provoking the border dispute which it passes through. But this trip has not only historical, mythological significance. Despite being uncomfortable for China, a better trade route for us also provides this travel route of Kailash Mansarovar. Don't know why the interest expected by the central government is not showing?"(sic) read the post.

Rawat then moved on to state that even newspapers have lost interest in him. "...Last time Apoorva Joshi ji of Sunday Post newspaper inspired to write something, this time his interest has also reduced in me. It's natural for a loser to lose interest, why would they provide their reputed newspaper platform to me!"(sic), he wrote. Rawat then said that "Congress is losing interest on me"(sic), adding "don't know how many days Congress wants to keep me connected!".

Rawat's remarks come amid the party taking its own time in nominating a leader of the opposition (LoP) or choosing a candidate to head the party's state unit even though it is almost a month since the Uttarakhand polls results were declared.

