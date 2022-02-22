Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a video hinting at postal ballot tampering in the single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly Elections on February 14.

While posting the video, Rawat wrote: "I am making a short video viral for everyone's general information. It shows how in an army center, only one person is ticking all the votes and even marking the signatures of all the people. This is just an example. Will the Election Commission take cognizance of it?"

ETV Bharat cannot confirm when and where this viral video was shot. Harish Rawat, however, has demanded action on the basis of the video which has gone viral now. He has raised the matter vehemently, and is also receiving support from the netizens over his demand. The results of the assembly elections are scheduled to be declared in Uttarakhand on March 10.

Since the conclusion of the elections, the Congress has been continuously raising the possibility of EVM tampering. Reacting over the matter, Joint Election Officer Pratap Shah told ETV Bharat that the EC has taken cognizance of the video going viral on social media, and has also called for inputs on the same from all the District Election Officers of the state. He also said that the officers will take action against the matter with immediate effect and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.