Uttarakhand: Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has sent shivers down the spine of Central leadership by openly questioning their style of functioning.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Harish Rawat has said that we have to swim in this sea of the election, but the organization, instead of supporting, has turned its back and is playing a negative role.

Rawat, an old Gandhi loyalist and party troubleshooter has said, "The powers-that-be have let loose many crocodiles in the sea that we have to navigate. Those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet."

Harish Rawat's defiance of party leadership foments trouble as assembly elections are scheduled early next year and Congress is hoping of returning to power. But Harish Rawat had already expressed his displeasure for not projecting him as a Congress CM candidate in Uttarakhand elections.

He also said that he is neither weak nor he will run from the challenges. He says that he is confident that Lord Kedarnath will show him the way.

This clearly shows that Harish Rawat is not happy with the party and may decide on a future sans Congress. If that happens Congress will be in deep trouble.