New Delhi: The Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to be the next party president but it is up to him to decide, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Sunday amid a groundswell in support of the Wayanad MP.

“We all want Rahul Gandhi to be the next Congress president. The workers want that to happen but it is up to him to take the decision,” Rawat told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview. “However, one thing is clear that public response to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra has shown that Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the Congress as well as of the entire opposition,” said Rawat, a Gandhi-family loyalist.

According to the former chief minister, “the outcome of the Bharat Jodo Yatra would not be reflected in the coming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as election preparations usually start a year or two in advance and are influenced largely by local factors.” “However, the impact of the yatra would be seen before the 2024 national elections when new battle lines would be drawn,” said Rawat.

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar could play that crucial bridge to build opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress veteran said. Rawat, who has worked with former party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for decades, said that the veteran had exposed himself by quitting the Congress and playing the B team of the BJP.

“Azad has exposed himself. There is no point commenting on him as it would be like giving him undue attention,” said Rawat. “Azad will play the BJP’s game in Jammu and Kashmir and dent the anti-saffron party votes there,” he said.

Rawat's remarks on Rahul Gandhi came on a day the party units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh passed resolutions that the Wayanad MP should become the next party chief. More state units are expected to pass similar resolutions over the coming days. The development has come ahead of the nominations for the post of the next party president from September 24-30. The polls, if needed, will be held on October 17.

The issue has attracted nationwide attention as incumbent chief Sonia Gandhi is not keeping good health and Rahul has not made it clear if he would file papers, giving rise to speculation that a non-Gandhi may be party chief. Interestingly, the resolution in favour of Rahul moved by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has once again laid to rest speculation that the veteran may be the popular non-Gandhi choice as the next Congress chief.

“The polls for party president are going to be a smooth affair. It will be done in a manner in which we pull out a small thorn from our feet. We all should wait for a while as the entire focus of the party is on the Bharat Jodo yatra,” Rawat said.

There was no confusion in the party over the leadership issue but the matter keeps resurfacing in the grand old party as the Congress has a democratic set-up, the veteran said. “The Congress is a democratic party. There are many voices within the organization. What the various leaders and workers say are actually their feelings. It is not against the Gandhi family. These things go on in the party,” said Rawat.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by Rahul was bringing in many benefits, the former chief minister noted. “The first thing I would like to list is that the yatra has addressed the issue of prevailing sense of insecurity among the population, not only among the Muslims but a wide section of society. They had been waiting for a voice that would talk about protecting their interests. They are finding that voice in the Congress,” said Rawat.

“The yatra is also bringing the focus back on burning problems like price rise, unemployment, intolerance, economy and border security, which had not been getting due public attention recently,” he said. According to the CWC member, the yatra would not only strengthen the Congress but also resolve issues that had been impeding the larger opposition unity.

“There was an attempt to present the opposition as a divided lot and doubts were cast if any opposition existed in India. The response to the yatra would help the parties see that common cause and sink in their differences,” said Rawat. “Rather than fighting amongst ourselves, the opposition focus will sharpen against the BJP. The projection that PM Modi can’t be defeated, will be dented,” he said.

When pointed out that parties like TMC and the AAP were openly attacking the Congress amid this opposition unity talk, the veteran said that much of their reaction was due to political compulsions of state politics. “We fight the TMC in West Bengal and the AAP in Delhi and Punjab. We follow our opposition dharma and they have their own compulsions. But at the national level, we take a common stand. The yatra will push this national stand,” said Rawat.

While Rawat counted benefits from the ongoing nationwide yatra, he acknowledged the party needed to strengthen the organization. “The people are showering their blessings upon us but we too must ensure that we are able to collect all those blessings. For that, we need a stronger organization,” he said.