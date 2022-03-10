Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Thursday lost to BJP candidate Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in the Lalkuwa assembly constituency. Rawat has lost by a margin of close to 14,000 votes.

Rawat, notably, had declared himself the CM after the voting process was concluded back on February 14. The situation at hand can be referred to as the direct repeat of a 2017 incident, where Rawat had lost both seats he had contested in: Kichcha assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar as well as Haridwar Rural.

In the current elections, Rawat had originally been given the Ramnagar assembly seat in Nainital district, but was later placed for contestation in Lalkuwa.