New Delhi: After marathon meetings of Congress' Screening Committee for Uttarakhand on Friday, a list of proposed candidates for almost all 70 constituencies have been forwarded to the the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). The party may release its first list of candidates today. The CEC will meet virtually later in the day and would decide on the recommendations of the Screening Committee.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has expressed his interest to contest the election before the Screening Committee. Rawat had earlier claimed that he was not keen on contesting polls this time. Speaking to the media, Harish Rawat said, "I have told this before as well, whatever party will decide, I will work accordingly. Few options are there in my mind, which I've told to the party. Final decision will be that of the high command and I will follow it."

A party insider, who was also present in the meeting, told ETV Bharat, "Harish Rawat today expressed his interest to contest elections. However, he hasn't disclosed his preference of constituency. He may reveal it to the party high command directly during the CEC meeting." Congress CEC meeting for Uttarakhand is scheduled for today at 4 pm. It is expected that the first list of candidates will be announced after this virtual meeting.

When asked about the party's Chief Minister face in Uttarakhand, Congress PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal said, "In two or three days, it will be clear who will be the CM face of Uttarakhand." Congress Screening Committee's Friday meet on its second consecutive day went on beyond nine hours.

It is learnt that this time Harish Rawat is likely to get a ticket for a single seat as he lost from both the seats of Kichha and Haridwar Rural, in 2017 Assembly elections. Congress is also planning to field Sumit Hridayesh, who is the son of late Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. Sources informed that he has been aspiring for a ticket for the Assembly seat his mother represented.