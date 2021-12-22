Dehradun: The story behind the former Uttarakhand chief minister and top Congress leader Harish Rawat's cryptic tweets is getting clear as Surendra Agarwal advisor to Harish Rawat has spilled the beans.

In messages, he has made serious allegations against Congress state in-charge Devendra Yadav. At the same time, when Harish Rawat was also questioned by media persons on this matter, he left without saying anything.

Surendra Agarwal clarified that Harish Rawat is a senior Congress leader and his posters were being removed during Rahul Gandhi's rally in the presence of Congress state in-charge Devendra Yadav, then it means that Devendra Yadav might be involved in the conspiracy.

Aggarwal predicted that BJP may have used ED or CBI to threaten any Congress member. They might have misled our colleague to fulfil their purpose of creating differences between Harish Rawat and Congress members as BJP has done these things in the past as well and it is a small task for them.

Earlier, Rawat has tweeted that in order to make it through the Assembly Elections in the hill state, one must have support from multiple quarters. Most often, the very organisation that should provide support does not cooperate or plays a negative role, said Rawat.