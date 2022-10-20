Jalandhar: A blind man from Jalandhar who suddenly lost his eyesight to retinal damage has decided to donate working parts of his eyes. Harish Kumar, who works at Jalandhar Municipal Corporation suddenly lost his eyesight and has been referred to various doctors in Moga, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Hyderabad for treatment.

He even got an injection from Russia but after everything failed, he decided to help someone else by donating his pupils and the other parts except the damaged retina. "What is the big deal if I can not see, I can still help a needed to see the world," said Kumar. He also said that he lost his eyesight suddenly one day and since then he was been trying to get them fixed.

He even had to shut down his business established in Punjab's Moga and moved to Jalandhar for a job at Jalandhar Municipal corporation. Kumar further said that he feels good to help the needy, "I have been blind for many years now and I know how it feels, how difficult it is but when I think about someone else using my eyes to see the work, it makes me content and that will be the happiest day of my life," he added.

A radio and a stable job have helped Kumar to keep himself motivated. He also said that his family except for his daughter supported him when he decided to donate his eyes. His daughter hoped to get his eyes fixed but when he told her that he would be happier to help a blind person rather than get treatment for his eyesight, his daughter understood his generosity and appreciated him.