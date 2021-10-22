New Delhi: Congress on Friday appointed Rajasthan revenue minister and senior party leader Harish Chaudhary as in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect.

"Congress president has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC In-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect," said a statement issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal.

"Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC General Secretary In-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. He shall continue as a member of CWC," he further said.

Chaudhary's appointment as party in-charge of Punjab is no surprise as his name was speculated as a possible replacement for Rawat who had requested the party high command to relieve him from the post in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Chaudhary, a close aide of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was a central observer in charge of Punjab during the recent change of leadership in the state. Earlier, Chaudhary had served as Punjab in-charge during the 2017 Assembly elections.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister had met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Gandhi, Rawat said he has urged the party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty as it was impossible for him to handle two states, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Later, in a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, "if I do justice to my Janmabhoomi (Uttarakhand), then only I will be able to do justice to my Karmabhoomi(Punjab). I am very grateful to the Punjab Congress and the people of Punjab for their continuous blessings and moral support. I have decided that I must urge the party leadership that in the next few months I can completely devote all the time to Uttarakhand so I should be relieved of my present responsibility in Punjab."