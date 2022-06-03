New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a decision not to use the word 'Harijan'. Now, it will be replaced by the word 'Ambedkar'. A notification to this effect was issued by the social welfare ministry of the Delhi government on Thursday. Social Welfare Minister in the Delhi government, Rajendra Pal Gautam, after the issuance of the notification, gave instructions to officials to ensure its implementation.

A meeting was convened by Delhi Social Welfare Minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, at the Secretariat, with officials from the legal department as well as nodal officers in this regard. The minister asked officials to alter the names of those lanes, by-lanes, colonies and Mohalla Clinics where the use of the word 'Harijan' is in practice. These places' names should be replaced by the word 'Ambedkar'. As per the directive of the government of India, the use of the word 'Harijan' in public places has been stopped. The word 'Harijan' has been replaced by 'Ambedkar'.