Haridwar's Parshuram Akhara President slates Rakhi Sawant for conversion to Islam

Haridwar(Uttarakhand): After TV actress Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam as she got married to her former boyfriend Adil, the president of Shri Akhand Parshuram Akhara in Dharmanagari Haridwar has warned her that she should return home or be ready to face the consequences. Pandit Adhir Kaushik on Thursday slated the actress for her decision to convert to Islam after marriage.

"On one hand, we are campaigning against love jihad and saving our daughters. But on the other hand, some people from the 'Filmistaan' are on an agenda against Hinduism, which will not be tolerated now," Pandit Adhir Kaushik said. The issue of alleged 'love jihad' has been making headlines for the past few months, especially since the Tunisha Sharma case came to the fore.

Also read: 'Sinking Joshimath' derails marriages; houses marked red, unfit for living

The actress currently revealed her marriage to her Muslim boyfriend by posting several pictures on Instagram. One of her recent posts also says that her name is now changed from Rakhi Sawant to Fatima Durrani, with a photo of their marriage certificate. The posts before that show her in her wedding costume, a bright pink dress and her now husband Adil in a handsome black suit.

Some sources have claimed that the couple, in fact, got married months ago in May 2022, but revealed it to the world just now. In one of her posts, Rakhi has given a caption that translates to 'I am happy in my marriage and love Adil very much as my husband'.