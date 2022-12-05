Haridwar: Employees of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Wellness Centre were assaulted by a group of men while they were returning to their home in a bus on Sunday evening. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against two identified and several unidentified persons at Laksar police station. According to the complainant, Monu, a resident of Malakpur Siddhadu village of Laksar, along with six female and seven to eight male staff, were returning in a staff bus of Patanjali Wellness Centre in Bahadarabad.

As the bus reached Landhaura, two youths forcibly entered the bus and started molesting women employees, when the male employees intervened the goons, they called upon other eight to 10 men near Hussainpur village and assaulted them. Laksar Kotwali in-charge Yashpal Singh Bisht said, "A case has been registered against Deepak and Varun and seven to eight unidentified men. We are investigating the case and soon will arrest the accused."