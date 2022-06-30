Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani is making elaborate arrangements for interviewing and checking the educational qualifications of those who are opting to embrace sainthood at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. According to the rules of the Akhara, the person will be included in the saint tradition only after checking educational qualifications and after conducting the interview.

These new rules are being prepared for sainthood in Shri Niranjani Akhara. Preparations are being made to implement the new system starting from Shri Niranjani Akhara. With this new set of rules, it will be made to know the mind of those who come to take sanyas. Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Akhara Parishad and Secretary of Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, held discussions with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri regarding the implementation of new rules and said that a committee has been formed in this regard. Shri Niranjani Akhara put forward a proposal that if a person wants to be a sanyasi he has to appear before the committee. Under the proposal prepared by Shri Niranjani Akhara, separate educational qualifications will be needed to become a sanyasi, Mahant, Shrimahant and Mahamandaleshwar.

Baba Hathayogi, the secretary of Nirmohi Akhara, said that his disciples were tested before becoming sanyasis. If he passes the test only then he would be made a sanyasi. Then gradually his responsibilities would be increased and with time, he gains the true knowledge of becoming a saint and then he will be given a post to lead a life of a saint. Now if any educated person wants to come and become a sanyasi, then based on the interview and his qualification, he will be made a sanyasi and would be given a post.

Swami Anand Swarup, head of Shambhavi Dham, said, "Hindus will enter the Sannyasa ashram, who have a desire for 'moksha' (salvation). Before taking such decisions, more attention should be paid to the corruption that was rampant in the Akhadas." "Mahamandaleshwar and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar play a key role as they have to preach knowledge to all. Now the thing to be seen whether the decision taken by Niranjani Akhara can even fructify," Swami Anand Swarup added.