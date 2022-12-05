Haridwar (Uttarakhand): An attack by neighbour's Pitbull dog left a nine-year-old child, Jyotir Gupta, seriously injured at Mishra Garden at Sheikhpura Kankhal in Haridwar district here. The child was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The incident took place when Jyotir was playing outside the house.

When the dog was charging at him, Jyotir tried to run back into his house. But the Pitbull dog chased and attacked him in no time. The victim sustained bite wounds in his stomach and on hands leaving him bleeding profusely. Panic-stricken family members of Jyotir rushed him to the hospital.

A complaint was filed with the Kankhal police station in this regard wherein it was alleged that the owner allowed the dog to roam around freely. Police is investigating into the matter.

The victim's farther Vishal Gupta, a resident of Sheikhpura Kankhal, in Haridwar district, said that his nine-year-old son had gone to his sister's house situated at Mishra Garden on Saturday. "While playing outside the house, a Pitbull dog came from Shubham Ram Chandwani's house, who lives next door to my sister's house. The dog attacked the children, including my son Jyotir, playing in front of the house. On seeing the dog menacingly coming towards my him, my son fled from the spot but before he could reach the house he was attacked by the dog. My son was badly injured and sustained deep wounds in his stomach and hands."

Haridwar City Circle Officer, Manoj Thakur, said, "Probe has begun after registering the complaint under the relevant sections of the IPC. The legal action will be initiated against those found guilty."