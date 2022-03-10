New Delhi: Congress candidate Asha Singh, the mother of the rape survivor, is trailing from the Unnao Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections at the 10th round of counting. She managed to secure just 438 votes. BJP candidate Pankaj Gupta is currently leading from the seat.

Unnao is one of the 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and one of six assembly constituencies in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. It went to the polls in the fourth phase of the UP Assembly elections on February 23.

Notably, the Unnao rape case refers to the incident where a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the case. BJP's Pankaj Gupta has so far secured 42,021 votes while Samajwadi Party's Abhinav Kumar is currently trailing with 30,612 votes. The Congress candidate's vote count was even less than NOTA!