Prayagraj: Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel, who had reached Prayagraj to interact with the students that were recently lathi-charged by the police in Sangamnagari, was not allowed to enter the venue and was sent back by the police. While Patel claimed the programme was organised with prior permission, the police have alleged that the authorities had denied permission and therefore stopped him from entering.

A large number of police officers, PAC as well as paramilitary personnel were deployed since Saturday morning at Sardar Patel Institute of Alopibagh, where the programme was to be held. The magistrate and CO level officers had also closed the gate of the venue, after which Hardik Patel reached the venue with his convoy in the afternoon.

The police stopped them from going inside, after which the youth leaders of Congress argued with the policemen for a while and later returned from the venue at the behest of the police. Patel had reportedly organised the programme on Saturday wherein he intended to meet the victims of the lathi charge and communicate with them under the recruitment legislation in the Sardar Patel Institute of Northern Assembly Constituency.

He had reportedly sought legal permission for the programme on Friday, but the Daraganj police station had denied the permission. Despite that, the Congress leaders had announced to go to the venue and organise the programme. Hardik Patel alleges that the police administration is working according to the Gujarat model in UP, because of which the opposition parties are also being stopped from campaigning ahead of the upcoming elections.

"EC gave us the permission, but the police said that they don't have enough forces to be deployed at the program venue. The BJP just tries to hide behind the police and security officials to stop the opposition from doing their work. I want people to remember that they (government) have failed to provide something as basic as employment. I appeal to the youth of UP to come together to overthrow this government. I am here for the youth of the country and I will always stand with them whenever they are subjected to such injustice," Patel said. Patel also has another visit in UP in line as he plans to reach Varanasi on Sunday.

