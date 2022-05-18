Gujarat: In a massive blow to Congress, Hardik Patel tendered his resignation from Congress membership. The Congress leader took to Twitter to inform about his decision. The development assumes significance given the party's attempts to strengthen the local organization in the run-up to the Assembly polls due later this year.

"Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future," Hardik tweeted.