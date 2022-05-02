Gandhinagar (Gujarat): In a major political development in Gujarat, Hardik Patel has removed 'Working president Of Gujarat Congress' from his Twitter bio further fuelling the speculations that he is going to join the BJP.

As of now, his Twitter bio reads only 'Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India.' Hardik had recently said that he was unhappy with the state Congress leadership though not with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. A WhatsApp profile picture of his wearing a saffron scarf also made people wonder if he had plans to switch to BJP.

Hardik Patel's old Twitter bio

Hardik Patel's new Twitter bio

Speaking to the media in Songadh in the Tapi district late last month, Hardik said that his only problem with regard to the State Congress leadership was over the issue of giving responsibilities to committed workers. "I have said it earlier too. I am unhappy with the state leadership, not Rahul Gandhi or Priyankaji. My only problem with the state leadership is that the party must give responsibilities to strong and committed people as state Assembly elections are approaching," Hardik said.

