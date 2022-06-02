New Delhi: Former Congress leader Hardik Patel on Thursday made his loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official as announced earlier on May 31. Patel took to Twitter to announce the beginning of 'a new chapter of his life', further clarifying that he intends to work in the national, state, public and social interests of the country. He also said that he intends to serve as a small soldier in the work of service to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet posted this morning in Hindi, Patel wrote, "With the focus on national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi."

Patel, a young leader from Gujarat who joined the Congress in 2019, has been passionately working for the rights of the Patidar Community and had gained major limelight during the Patidar reservation agitation movement led by him in 2015. After serving the Congress for roughly three years, the leader resigned from the party on May 18 amid shaky political dynamics ahead of the upcoming polls. Speculations over Hardik Patel joining the BJP were rife since his resignation from Congress. He had praised the BJP's decision-making capacity and style of functioning, while frequently criticising the Congress leadership.

Patel had also recently written a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the Congress "only played the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything".