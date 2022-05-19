New Delhi: After the exit of Hardik Patel, the Congress is trying to woo another popular leader from the community, Naresh Patel in order to boost the grand old party’s chances in the upccoming assembly elections.

Patels, known as Patidars, are an influential community in Gujarat and have around 14-15 percent votes across the state. Naresh Patel, known as a social worker and chairman of the Khodaldham trust, widely regarded by his Leuva Patel community, was being wooed by Congress at the suggestion of poll manager Prashant Kishor.

The plan suffered a setback recently when Kishor decided to part ways with Congress. Hardik, who resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, had a meeting with Naresh a few days back, where the two discussed state politics.

On Thursday, a battery of senior Congress leaders including AICC general secretary in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma, along with state unit chief Jagdish Thakor, former state unit chief Amit Chavda, CLP leader Sukhram Rathava and former CLP leader Paresh Dhanani, met Naresh Patel at his farmhouse in Rajkot and offered him a chance to lead the grand old party in the western state, said sources.

However, the sources further said that Naresh Patel has not made up his mind and needs some more time on their offer to join the Congress. Party insiders said though Hardik, who shot into fame after leading the Patel quota movement in 2015 and was later roped in by Rahul Gandhi, had been in contact with the state BJP leaders, he had been miffed over the Congress’ attempts to rope in Naresh Patel.

Party insiders described the breakfast meeting of senior Congress leaders and Naresh Patel as incidental, saying the grand old party had already planned a conclave in Rajkot earlier. Hours after Hardik resigned on Wednesday, Raghu Sharma had described Naresh Patel as a good person and expressed hope that he would soon join the Congress.

The exit of Hardik, said the sources, would not have much impact on the Congress’ prospects in the coming assembly elections. Party insiders claimed that Hardik, who had been made a working president by the high command, had lost much of his influence among the Patels over the past years and was therefore facing criticism from sections of his community who had participated in the quota agitations earlier.

Congress strategists said though the withdrawal of cases against Hardik and his supporters was linked to the young leader’s resignation, his style of functioning had miffed several senior leaders. On his part, Hardik had blamed the indifference of senior state leaders as one of the reasons behind his exit.

