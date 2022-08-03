Chandigarh: Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP, Harbhajan Singh in the Rajya Sabha, raised concern over the issue of security of the Sikh community living in Afghanistan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, he said that the central government should show seriousness about the security of Sikhs. After the Taliban came to power, there are only about 150 Sikhs left.

Harbhajan Singh raises concern over attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan, recalls Kabul attack

"There have been attacks on Sikhs and Gurdwaras in Afghanistan, which has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. He also said that the Gurdwaras had provided not only food but also oxygen during Covid. But they are being treated very badly there, to which the attention of the country is necessary," he added.

Also read: 1.06 crore tourists visited J&K from Jan to Jul 3 this year: MoS Home in Parliament

He further said, "There were attacks in different areas of Afghanistan in which many people died while many suffered injuries. There was an explosion in Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib in Kabul, and then armed attackers attacked Rai Sahib Gurdwara in which 25 Sikhs died. After their funeral, there was an attack again."

Harbhajan Singh said that in 1980, 2.20 lakhs Sikh and Hindu families lived in Afghanistan, while in 1990, only 15,000 Sikhs left. In 2016, the number of Sikhs decreased to 1350. After the Taliban came to power, this number continued to decrease, he noted.