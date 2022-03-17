Ludhiana: Hours after Bhagwant Mann took oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the party was planning to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to the Upper House of Parliament. Besides the MP berth, Harbhajan is likely to be made the head of the sports university AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had promised setting up in Jalandhar during his election campaigns.

The former India off-spinner could follow the footsteps of his illustrious teammate Sachin Tendulkar as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha as sources say AAP has already shortlisted his name after Bhagwant Mann discussed the party's proposal with him. AAP, after sweeping the polls in Punjab, formed the new government with Bhagwant Mann being sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The party's current strength at Rajya Sabha is three.

Interestingly, on March 10, Harbhajan had Mann’s elevation to the CM’s post and also called him his friend. “Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and my friend #BhagwantMann on becoming our new chief minister… great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan…" read his tweet.

"The top leadership of AAP, including the new CM has approached Harbhajan with an offer to become their nominated candidate for next Rajya Sabha term. The new CM wants Harbhajan to work towards lifting the standard of sports in the State, which has gone down considerably in the past few years," a source close to the cricketer said on condition of anonymity.

Harbhajan, who has taken over 700 wickets in an international career spanning over 18 years, recently retired from the active sport. "Harbhajan always had an interest in working for people and especially for the benefit and betterment of sportspersons. If an opportunity arises, he would love to take up the responsibility as he has always shared a cordial relationship with Bhagwant Mann," the source added.

Just before announcing his retirement, Harbhajan had gone to meet his former teammate and recently resigned Punjab State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the picture of the two on Twitter had led to speculations of him joining Congress. However, back then in a conversation with news agency PTI, he had categorically denied any inclination of joining the Congress party. Harbhajan has been associated with many philanthropic projects and social work in Punjab.

