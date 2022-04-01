Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Harassment of minorities, who are supporting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, was reported. Two days ago, a BJP supporter in Kushinagar named Babar died after he was allegedly roughed up by his neighbours for celebrating the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded state assembly elections. It is alleged that in many other districts also Muslims are being harassed for supporting the Yogi government.

The Uttar Pradesh State Minorities Commission on Thursday wrote a letter to the DGP of UP asking to issue a circular in the respective districts to take minority harassment cases seriously and take stringent actions against the culprits. Speaking to ETV Bharat, State Minorities Commission member Sardar Parvinder Singh said that "these cases have come before him and another member of Commission Rumana Siddiqui."

"The increasing number of cases of harassment came from Muslim families for voting and supporting the BJP's victory." Singh reminding of the freedom of speech and expression in the Indian constitution said, " U Article 19(1) of the Constitution freedom of speech and expression and Article 21 of the Constitution states that every citizen of the country has the right to live a life of dignity. In such a situation, it is very important to keep the constitutional rights of the people intact."

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, members Rumana Siddiqui and Sardar Parvinder Singh said "you should issue a circular to the ADG Zone, IG, DIG, Police Commissioner and Senior Superintendents of Police of all the divisions and districts of Uttar Pradesh. So that if such incidents take place in the state, then they should be strictly dealt with immediate action and should be thoroughly investigated. We have also asked the Commission and sought their reply from the DGP within four days."