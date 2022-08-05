Pune(Maharashtra): While the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' in the purview of the 75th Independence Day is at its peak, a family in Pune's Rajendra Nagar is celebrating its generational profession of manufacturing and supplying the national flag all over the state. The Sheikh family has been engaged in this business for the past 50 years. It's the fourth generation of this family to be engaged in this business.

The family provides one lakh flags across the city on Independence Day and Republic Day. With Independence Day just around the corner, Mohammad Sharif Sheikh's children Ilyas Sheikh, Quddus Sheikh, and Quddus Sheikh's daughter Sadia Sheikh are busy manufacturing flags. The Sheikh family typically speed up the manufacturing process six months before August 15 and January 26 every year.

The family otherwise works as decorators at weddings and parties. But in August and January, the entire family works together to make flags. The Sheikh family considers it more of a national service than a business and holds pride in the profession.

