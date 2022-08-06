New Delhi: Following the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative undertaken by the Central government, citizens are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour on August 15 to mark 75 years of Independence. Flag Foundation of India, however, is aiming to popularise flag-hoisting as an everyday activity. “Majority of the people are unaware that the Tiranga (tricolour) can be hoisted throughout the year and 365 days. Our primary vision is to popularise the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride,” said Major General (retd) Ashim Kohli, CEO of Flag Foundation of India, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the societies registration act of 1980, a non-profit body after former MP and renowned industrialist Naveen Jindal won a decade-long court battle that enabled all Indians to display the national flag at their homes, offices and factories on all days of the year. In 2004, the Supreme Court ruled that the display of the national flag by every citizen on all days of the year is a fundamental right.

“After independence, we as common citizens did not have the right to fly flags in our homes or offices 365 days of the year. So, following a legal battle fought by Navin Jindal from 1995 till 2004, the Supreme Court gave a historic judgement on January 23, 2004, giving the right to all citizens to fly the national flag 365 days of the year,” said Kohli.

Also read: India's 'flag uncle' dishing out 1 lakh flags a day to meet 'Har Ghar Tiranga' demand

The Flag Foundation of India has taken the initiative of leading the country in two manners. Firstly, educating the countrymen about their rights with respect to the display of the national flag in their offices and homes. Secondly, the foundation also educates people on the correct way of displaying Tiranga.

“I want to compliment the Government of India for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. We have been trying for the last 18 years to spread this message to display Tiranga in offices and houses. The approach has become multifold with the initiative of the Central government,” said Kohli referring to the Centre’s 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

He said that the national flag provides enthusiasm and inspiration to soldiers deputed at the country's border. “Actually, the flag symbolises the nation. So, in our border areas, we put the national flag. It is a kind of oath that we take to protect our country and honour our national flag," said Kohli. Flag Foundation of India was the first organisation in the country, which had started putting monumental flags. “Nowadays, many places are dotted with monumental flags. But, our vision is not only a monumental flag, but our vision is 'Har Ghar Tiranga' for which we were working for the last 18 years,” he noted.

Recently, the Flag Foundation of India installed a 72 feet monumental flag (Tiranga) at the ITBP Academy in Mussoorie. “Next week, the Flag Foundation of India will be installing two monumental flags in Kashmir and two flags in Ladakh. In Kargil also we will install a monumental Tiranga on August 15,” the CEO noted.