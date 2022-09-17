Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister, saying he was happy that Pinarayi Vijayan was at least now not trying to play the game from behind the curtain. The Governor's attack comes a days after Vijayan lashed out at Khan over his statement on alleged nepotism in appointments in the state universities, calling it "absurd."

Addressing the press here in the morning, Khan said he was so happy that the CM has come out with a statement on the University appointments row. "I welcome his statement. Because, now, at least, he is not trying to play the game from behind the curtain," he said. A visibly fuming Governor even said instead of using proxies like some vice chancellors, whom he asked to defy the orders of the chancellor, at least Vijayan has come out now.

Khan alleged that though there was an attempt to attack him physically at the Kannur University some time back, the police was prevented from registering a case in this regard. "What was the duty of the police? To register a case...who prevented the police from registering a case? Who held the home department? You are trying to denigrate and demean the office of the Governor.You have tried every trick in the box to pressurise me and try to frighten me," he said.

The Chief Minister had during a press meet on Friday urged the Governor to keep the decorum of the position he holds. Reacting to Khan's allegations, he asked, "Is this what is meant by the position of a Governor?" He was responding to a query on Khan's statement that he will not allow the University Laws Amendment Bill recently passed by the state Assembly, alleging it seeks to legalise illegalities and pave the way for appointment of "unqualified relatives" of staff of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues. (PTI)