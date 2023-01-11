Shajahanpur: A Hanuman temple is being relocated with the help of 250 jacks to pave way for the widening of the national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The work on shifting the temple began three months ago and the temple has been moved 16 ft so far, ANI reported.

The district administration proposed to move the temple 80 meters away amid opposition from a section of Hindu outfits. The moving of the temple began on Sep. 17, 2022 and pushed back a feet on day one. Locals claimed a previous attempt to remove the temple did not fructify as the crane brought for the purpose failed, which they believe to be a divine intervention.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was entrusted the work of the moving the temple. The entire temple was raised and is placed over a set of rails which facilitate the movement. "The work of shifting the temple is going on since 3 months. The Hanuman temple has been successfully pushed back 16 ft so far," Tilhar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rashi Krishna said.