Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations were conducted peacefully amid tight security in Hyderabad on Saturday. The 12-kilometre Shobha Yatra from Gowliguda to Tadbund was a special attraction during the day. Devotees and youth raised the slogans of Jai Sriram and Jai Hanuman during the procession.

A large number of devotees offered prayers in Tadbund Veera Anjaneya temple in Secunderabad. Later, the Shobha yatra from Karmanghat Hanuman temple to Tadbund was carried out. Hyderabad police had put in place tight security arrangements for the processions to mark the day. Police had chalked out an elaborate security plan for the processions that drew hordes of devotees. Guidelines were given to all SHOs to be vigilant in law and order, security arrangements, and to coordinate with field officers of other government departments.

City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand had also chaired the inter-department coordination meeting for the smooth conclusion of the procession. Anand emphasised upon the attendees to depute senior officers to the joint command control centre on the day of the event. Saturday's Shobha Yatra was the second major religious procession to be taken out in the city in less than a week.

Ram Navami Shobha Yatra passed off peacefully on Sunday. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession, held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 7,000 policemen were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements.

Also read: On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees throng Hanuman temples to offer prayers