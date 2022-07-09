Bhopal/Sehore: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra condemned the authorities of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on students at Sehore for group recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in a hostel room on Friday. Mishra on Friday said that if the hymns are not chanted in one's own country then where else.

According to sources, around 20 students of the Management of Vellore Institute of Technology (MVIT) located in the Kothari Kalan had gathered in a hostel room where they chanted Hanuman Chalisa on July 4. Some other students living in adjoining rooms objected to it and informed the college administration. Taking cognizance of the matter, the management acted upon the complaint and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on seven students, who were found to be leading the group. This incident has sparked outrage on social media wondering if chanting Hanuman Chalisa in a college hostel is a "criminal offence".

A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the seven students for gathering without permission and reciting Hanuman Chalisa on campus. The college administration defended its notice that stated, "Students can pray as they please, but no group event is permitted even inside hostel rooms without permission."

Addressing the media on Friday, Mishra said that he has asked to college (MVIT) administration not to impose fines on students for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Mishra also ordered the authorities to initiate a probe into the matter. "No fine will be imposed, we've informed them (college). Where will students recite Hanuman Chalisa if not in Hindustan? then where? They should make students understand the issue. I have also told the District Collector to conduct an inquiry into it," Mishra added.

The college administration has issued a show-cause notice and sought an explanation from the students for reciting the Chalisa. The administration also said some students had sought permission for the same but they were denied. Justifying the notice issued by the university, it has been said that, "the Disciplinary Committee of the hostel found during the inquiry that a mass gathering was organised without permission and there was noise in the hostel. Regarding this incident, all the students were advised to abide by the discipline of the university. They are asked to cooperate in maintaining a serene atmosphere and not repeat any such activity in the future."