Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) coordinator and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal took a jibe at the state and central government in a grand rally organised against the Agneepath scheme in Jodhpur on Monday.

Addressing the workers, Beniwal alleged that there was a "hidden agenda" behind the implementation of the Agneepath scheme. He said that the government brought the farm laws which affected the farmers at large and is now pushing the younger generation into unemployment due to Agnipath. "Due to this scheme, the sons of the farmers will not be able to do any work after 4 years. The entire farming class will be weakened and unable to oppose the government," he said.

“Like Punjab led the fight against farm laws, Rajasthan will lead the fight against the Agnipath scheme under the RLP,” Beniwal said. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of generating two crore jobs every year, he said going by the promise, 16 crore jobs should have been created in the last eight years and wondered if the number was even 16 lakhs in reality.

Also read: J&K Congress stages sit-in against Agnipath scheme in Jammu

“He (Modi) has made getting a job in the armed forces a joke. Nobody in the opposition is speaking against Modi as they have no goalkeeper while he scores as many goals as he wishes and whenever he wishes,” Beniwal said in a jibe at the Congress. Alleging that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are anti-farmer and anti-youngsters, the Nagaur MP said the grand old party had also misused central agencies in the past just as the saffron party is doing now.

“In his bid to ensure a Congress-free India, the prime minister has unleashed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They will finally leave India for Italy and then there will be no Congress,” he said while also alleging that Modi wants to get rid of all the regional parties. Beniwal accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of going all out to save his government, without caring about the damage to the Congress party as such.

“His (Gehlot’s) concern is only to save his government. He is concerned about remaining in the good books of the (Congress) high command,” he said. Accusing Gehlot of eliminating all the farmer leaders from the Congress, Beniwal claimed that the efforts of the chief minister are aimed at establishing his son Vaibhav Gehlot in politics.