Jalandhar (Punjab): A handwritten Quran Sharif which was preserved in Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Pakistan's Bhuttar after it was left behind during the partition was recently brought to Jhalandar's largest mosque, Imam Nasir.

According to Gurdwara Singh Sabha Bhuttar's scribe Gurmej Singh, the holy book was left behind by the migrants during the 1947 partition and it was kept in the gurudwara in Pakistan. The Muslim population used to visit the gurudwara to read Quran but as the number of people decreased, Quran Sharif was brought back to the Muslim community in India.

Meanwhile, Singh said that a Muslim family handed over the holy book to the gurudwara when the family migrated to India. He said that the handwritten Quran sharif was written in 1938 and it was preserved in the same manner Sri Guru Granth Sahib is kept. The gurudwara sevadars used to change the cloth which wrapped the holy book as they do with Sri Guru Granth.

He added that as the new generation is not acquainted with Urdu and Persian, fewer people started to show up to gurdwara for Quran. The gurdwara administration first decided to hand over the holy book to the Muslim Gujjar families living in the village (in Pakistan).

However, it was decided that it will be passed on to Imam Nasir when Maulana of the Mosque Adnan Jamai, Maulana Shamshad, and Muhammad Kaleem Siddiqui placed a request for the same. Maulana Jamai said that the holy book was brought out by Malikdeen Publishing Company of Pakistan back in 1938. Meanwhile, the Muslim community from both countries expressed their gratitude to the gurudwara.