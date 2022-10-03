Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh): More than 4.39 lakh people belonging to various departments in the Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh, observed 'Handwash Day' to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. District Magistrate Neha Prakash kickstarted the event on the Collectorate premises by washing her hands.

The District Magistrate also congratulated the members of the Indian Red Cross Society for their efforts. He appealed to people to come forward in large numbers to make the cleanliness drive successful. ADM Kunwar Pankaj, CMO Dr SP Tiwari, Programme Coordinator Arun Kumar Mishra, District Information Officer Shivnath and several other officers and employees observed the event by washing their hands.

'Handwash Day' was celebrated at Police Lines in the presence of SP Arvind Kumar Maurya. Under the guidance of CDO Anubhav Singh, the event was held on Vikas Bhawan premises. Similarly, people associated with government and non-government offices, including educational institutions, Anganwadi Kendras, Madrassas and panchayats also observed 'Handwash Day'. Earlier, altogether 37,809 people registered their names in the Golden Book of World Records on October 14, 2011, in Nigeria, by washing their hands.

But on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian Red Cross Society broke the Nigerian government's record as it facilitated more than 4.39 lakh people washing their hands collectively at multiple locations and thereby registering the achievement in the Golden Book of World Records.